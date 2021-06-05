PRICEVILLE — Funeral service for Billy Van Clark, 81, will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earl Holt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Clark died on Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 29, 1940, in Morgan County to Herbert Lacey Clark and Cora Verna Wilson Clark.
Billy was born in Morgan County in Priceville, Alabama to the farming family of H.L. and Verna Clark. He remained there until 1969, when he began driving for Osborn Truck Lines and later for Kenneth Road Produce of Palatka, Florida. He came back to farming in 1987 and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Liz Adcock Clark; sons, Tony Clark (Amanda) and Lee Clark (Christie); daughter, Jessica Terry (Brian); brothers, Leslie Clark (June) and Kenneth Clark; sister, Monte Ellis; six grandchildren, Chelsea Clark, Caitlyn Clark, Lacey Grace Clark, Grayson Clark, Jacob Skinner and Nick Lott.
Pallbearers will be Nick Lott, Jacob Skinner, Brian Terry, Grayson Clark, Jeff Clark and Mark Clark.
The family would like to thank Dr Schmidt and staff, Dr. Figh, Dr. Walker, Home Health Care Kindred Hospice and his breakfast and farm friends, who have been a great help.
In lieu of flowers, family requests you make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice of Cullman County.
