MOULTON — Billy W. Jackson, age 83, died on May 16, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home, Moulton, on Wednesday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. Sister Linda Smith officiating.
He was born January 13, 1937 to Thomas K. Jackson and Lela B. Rutherford Jackson in Lawrence County Alabama. He worked for for TVA, Fruhauf, and was a minister for over 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Jackson (Nolen); his children, Deborah Jackson Latham (Farrell), Jerry W. Jackson (Kay Grissom), Mary Jackson Sparks (Tom Johnson) and Chris S. Jackson (April Richardson). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vickie Ferguson; siblings, Josephine Ligon, Bradley Crabtree, Bobby Jackson, Cliff Jackson and Lewis Jackson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
