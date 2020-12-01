HARTSELLE — Billy Wayne Alexander, 60, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born May 4, 1960, in Michigan to Gertrude Harris.
Mr. Alexander served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver for Western Express prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude Harris.
No visitation or services are scheduled.
Survivors include his partner of 20 years, Lisa Niles of Hartselle; two brothers, David Terry of Moulton and Clarence Oliver of Missouri; and sister, Margie Oxley of Missouri.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.