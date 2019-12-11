HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Bo Thomas Green, 77, will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Danny Ricks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mountain Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Polk County, Tennessee, on Saturday at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time). Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Green died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 26, 1942, in Polk County, Tennessee to Charles Glenn Green and Willie Mae Dills Green. He was employed as a machine operator for General Motors prior to his retirement. He loved his family dearly and was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Green; a daughter, Tammy Stewart; his parents, one brother and three sisters.
Survivors include one daughter, Angela Ricks (Randall); one son, Doyle Green (Teresa); two stepsons, Ricky Yates and Cody Yates (Vanessa); ten grandchildren, Jacob Sellers (Sheena), Sarah Wood (Timothy), Kristain Ricks, Joshua Ricks (Kim), Lauren Stewart (Craig), Jason Laughlin (Joy), Colby Yates, Mahailia Yates, Chase Yates and Josh Green; and 15 great-grandchildren, Jordan Sellers, Odakota Sellers, Emily Sellers, Dalton Wood, London Wood, Auston Wood, Arizona Wood, Isabella Self, Emma Jones, River Jones, Brylie Ricks, William Stewart, Justin Laughlin, Josh Laughlin and Alec Laughlin.
Pallbearers will be family members.
