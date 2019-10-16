DECATUR — Bob Balch, 71, of Decatur, our dear father, husband, brother, friend, educator, and coach, received complete healing on October 14, 2019. Bob made a tremendous difference in countless lives. His deep love for his family along with his faith in the Savior supported him in his final earthly experience and ultimately gave him perfect peace.
Family will gather for a private graveside service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions to the Bob Balch Memorial Education Scholarship Fund are being accepted at all local Alabama Credit Union locations.
Bob was born in Decatur on October 9, 1948, to Hezekiah and Cecil Balch. He was a 1967 graduate of Morgan County High School. He attended Livingston University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in education. He received an Administrative degree from the University of North Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Shelia Jones, Alma Jean Balch and three brothers, Bartley “Boots” Balch, Edd Balch and Paul Balch.
Survivors include his wife, Henrietta Balch; one son, Matt Balch (Beth); one daughter, Valerie Balch Blaske (Mark); two sisters, Anita Halbrooks (Tommy) and Mary Balch Elliott; sister-in-law, Elaine Balch; seven grandchildren, Keelie Grace Balch, Avery Burke Balch, Cayden Alexander Balch, Jack Robert Blaske, Owen Mark Blaske, Nicholas Blaske (Alexis) and Christopher Blaske; nephew, Stanley Jones.
