SOMERVILLE — Graveside Service and Interment for Bob J. Dickinson, 78, will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Boston Cemetery in Brillant, AL, with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today, April 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Dickinson died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Falkville Health Care Center. He was born March 5, 1943, in Brillant, AL, to Odus Dickinson and Ruby Bostick Dickinson. He was formerly employed by UPS, as a driver, for 25 years prior to retiring. He was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ, was an avid fisherman, quail hunter and Alabama fan. He also was founder of the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Gene and Bill Dickinson; and sister, Ann Dickinson.
Survivors include his wife, Connie P. Dickinson; son, Mike Dickinson (Malisa); daughter, Christi Day (William); and grandchildren, Dax Dickinson, Dane Dickinson, Chandler Day and Sydney Day.
