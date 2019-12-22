DANVILLE — A Memorial service for Bobbie Dueise Holland, 84, was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Campbell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Holland died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home.
She was born September 3, 1935, in Morgan County to W.O. and Ida Legg Burgess. She was employed by Copeland Corporation on the assembly line prior to her retirement.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Alvin Holland, Sr.; her parents; and three beloved sons, Joseph, David and Timothy Holland.
Survivors include her three daughters Sue Mitchell (Jessie), Marvelle Moore (Michael), and Nancy Eddy (Dewayne); three sons, Alvin Holland, Jr., John Holland (Amanda), and Jeremy Holland; and eighteen grandchildren.
