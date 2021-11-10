HARTSELLE — Bobbie H. Lee, age 91, of Hartselle, passed away Sunday night at her residence.
A visitation and service will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside committal service will be at 2:00 PM at Charity Cemetery in Hazel Green.
Bobbie was born to William Hubert and Ettice Juanita Stanford Higginbotham on October 27, 1930 in Limestone County. Bobbie loved quilting, gardening and loved her family, but she adored her granddaughter, Allison and great-grandson, Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Paul Lee; her son, Billy Lee; brothers, Tony Higginbotham of MS, Doyce Higginbotham of Hartselle, Billy Ray Higginbotham of Hartselle, Earl Higginbotham of FL, Donald Higginbotham of FL, and Kent Higginbotham of Hartselle.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Borden (Dwight) of Florence; beloved nieces, Belinda Johnson, Michelle Reid, Brenda Taylor (Jim), Delores Williams; beloved nephews, Mike Lemmond; Dan Higginbotham (Debbie); Kathy Lee Hogan (Danny); adoring granddaughter, Allison Lee Rhoades (Eric); adoring great-grandson, Avery and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and Reverend Eric Taylor will be officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.