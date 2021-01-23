LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZ. — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Bobbie Hooks Johnson, 89, will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Herring Cemetery with Bro. David Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Johnson died on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at USC Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada . She was born July 5, 1931 in Morgan County to William Thomas Teague and Barbara Edith Adcock Teague. She was employed as an High School Teacher for Lamar County, Georgia prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin W. Johnson, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Marsha Hooks Gurganus; son, Marc Hooks (Molly); five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Marc Hooks, Jonathan Hooks, Logan Hooks and Ian Hooks.
