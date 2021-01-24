HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Bobbie Jean Jackson, 82, of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home with Rev. F. Michael Gunter officiating. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson died January 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 24, 1938 in Limestone County to Arthur L. Fisk and Mary Lou Davis Fisk. Mrs. Jackson previously owned and operated Somerville Grocery. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe F. Jackson.
Survivors include her two daughters, Regina Bailey, Dawn Johnson; two sisters, Christine Collier, Margaret Looney; five grandchildren, T.J. Roberts, Ashley Bryant, Britley Johnson, Josh Bailey and Nicholas Johnson; and five great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joel Bailey, Noel Bailey, Danny Young, Timmy Young, David Solomon, and Johnny Solomon.
