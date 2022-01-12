DECATUR — Bobbie Jean Parker of Decatur, Alabama passed away after a short illness at Decatur Morgan Hospital with family by her side on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 92.
She was born in Stonewall, Mississippi on June 17, 1929 to Johnnie and Allie Irby of Stonewall.
She attended Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Mississippi. She married her husband of 43 years in 1947. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who loved entertaining, cooking, and was an expert seamstress up until the end of her life. She was able to show her love to others through the many items of clothing she sewed, altered, and repaired through the years. She loved to cook and try new recipes and just a few days before her illness she made over 60 fruitcake cookies! But her specialties were peanut brittle and divinity! Bobbie was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church and enjoyed watching the livestream video services each week when she became unable to attend in person.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Kevin “Deanie” Hamrick; granddaughter, Katie Guinn (Braxton); two great-grandchildren, (Luke and Sadie Kate Guinn); sister, Janice Karlene Lohfink; nieces, nephews and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cecil Parker; parents, Johnnie and Allie Irby; and brothers, Dermont Irby and Clifford Irby.
Visitation to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2002, 2:00 p.m. at Enterprise Cemetery, Enterprise, MS with Reverend Danny Bullock officiating. Burial will take place in Enterprise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur, AL or Enterprise Baptist Church in Enterprise, MS.
Pallbearers will be Ben Robinson, Matt Kennedy, Rickey Parker, Braxton Guinn, Mark Kidd and Tommy Smith.
Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
