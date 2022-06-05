MOULTON
Bobbie Nell Myers, 82, died June 3, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon with burial at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Bobbie was married to the late Armor Wayne Myers.
