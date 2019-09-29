DECATUR — Bobbie Smith Wesson died peacefully at UAB Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter and only child of Alton and Louise Terrell Smith, who predeceased her. Bobbie was born August 10, 1952 in Lincoln County, Tennessee. She grew up in Decatur and graduated from Austin High School in 1970, and continued her education at Auburn University earning her BS and then her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She began her teaching career in Autaugaville, then Flint and Eva before coming to Crestline Elementary in 1983. She loved being a Kindergarten teacher, and was a much beloved teacher and co-worker there.
She retired in 2003 following a massive stroke in December 2002. Though retired, she kept up with her former students throughout the years, following their progress and achievements as they grew to adulthood.
Bobbie believed in celebration, color, a can-do attitude and fun. Her faith in the Lord Jesus informed her lifestyle, work ethic, and influence. She was generous and exuberant. If one gift was nice, three might be better! If one Christmas tree could create a festive mood, three were clearly better, then a fourth which was covered in Auburn ornaments.
Given the pain and paralysis she experienced, she could have become withdrawn, even embittered, but that was not the way she chose to go. She extended herself to serve, love and inspire her husband of more than thirty-eight years, Robert Edward “Bob” Wesson, her son, Clay Edward Wesson of McMinnville, Oregon, her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Wesson Limbaugh and her husband Donald Patrick Limbough of Birmingham. The birth of precious granddaughter, Charlize Joan Limbaugh in January of this year was a most wonderful event in her life. She and Bob were thrilled to be grandparents, and spent last weekend having Charlize up to Hartselle for a visit.
In addition to her many cousins and a host of wonderful friends, she leaves her mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Payne Wesson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Jane Wesson Turney, their children and grandchildren.
Bobbie will be sorely missed here, but awaits our arrival in Heaven with both arms thrown wide, tears of joy alone, and a skip in her step as she offers to show us every wonderful and beautiful expression of God’s Amazing Grace.
Funeral will be held on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hartselle with Reverend Ron Wilson and Reverend Clayton Speed officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mckee, Barry Pearson, Dan Sparkman, Tom Jones, Tony Riddlehoover, Butch Waldrop, and Mike Alexander.
