MOULTON — Bobby Allen Sr., 74, died November 8, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owens Chapel Baptist Church with service following at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
