MOULTON — Bobby Glenn Boyles, 77, of Moulton passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. today, February 13, 2022 at at Lawrence Funeral Home with Mike Owens officiating. There is no public visitation planned. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery in Mt. Hope, AL.
Bobby was a member of Hickory Grove Presbyterian Church in Mount Hope. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann McCary Boyles; sons, Glenn Boyles (Dianne), and Greg Boyles (Robin); grandchildren, Will Boyles, Scarlett Boyles, and Julia Boyles.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Wiley Boyles and Jeanette Johnson Boyles.
Pallbearers will be Lucian Copeland, Jamie Dutton, Will Boyles, Greg Boyles, Glenn Boyles, and Billy Brewington.
The family extends special thanks to Bobby’s doctors and nurses at Lawrence Medical Center and Decatur Morgan Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama Oncology and Nephrology Departments or Feeding Families of Alabama, 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle, AL 35640.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
