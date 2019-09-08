TRINITY
Funeral service for Bobby Dean Horne, 76 of Trinity, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home with Josh Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Horne was born September 16, 1942 in Virginia to Raymond Ellis Horne and Elsie Lou Lester Horne. He passed away September 6, 2019 at his home in Trinity. He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles. He also served in the Army.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jo Horne of Trinity; sons, Jeffrey Smith and wife Pam of Hartselle and Eddie Smith of Somerville; brother, Monty Horne and wife Ellen; and grandchildren, Zachery Smith, Megan Smith, and Haley Rivera and husband Ray.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dutton, Chris Horne, Jeff Horne, Greg Morris, David Smith, and Ernie Slaton.
