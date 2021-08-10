HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Bobby Dean Lawrence, Sr., 88, will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church with Brother Greg Standridge officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Lawrence died on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born Thursday, October 6, 1932, in Morgan County to Woodrow Wilson Lawrence and Myrtle Elizabeth Muzzey Lawrence. Bobby was employed by ConAgra, as a truck driver, prior to his retirement and served in the United States Army as a corporal in the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Lawrence; sons, Woodrow Harold “Butch” Lawrence and Bobby Dean Lawrence, Jr. and his parents. He enjoyed his family, riding his trike motorcycle, gardening and flowers and gospel music. He was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, James Lawrence (Karen), Mobile, AL; daughter, Sheila Young, Hartselle, AL; sisters, Betty Standridge (Byron), Caddo, AL and Jean Houser, Priceville, AL; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Petty, Nick Young, Glenn Standridge, Spike Smith, Jeremy Watts and Nathan Lawrence.
