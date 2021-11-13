HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Bobby “Ditch Digger” Blankenship, 67, will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Scott Reeves, Brother Ben Bates and Brother Brian Bridges officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at New Center Baptist Church.
Mr. Blankenship died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born July 31, 1954, in Morgan County to James Paul Blankenship and Joyce Marlon Maples Blankenship.
Mr. Blankenship, affectionately known as “Ditch Digger”, was the owner of Bobby Blankenship Construction. He was a farmer and served on the Morgan Farmers Cooperative Board since 2015. He was a graduate of Morgan County High School, class of 1972. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, James Ray Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife, Cherri Sims Blankenship; sons, Stephen Namie (wife, Jennifer), Decatur, AL, Stuart Namie (wife, Nicole), Opelika, AL; Special Fur-baby, Toby (aka Toby Toe); brother, Carl Blankenship, Somerville, AL; sister, Nancy Herring (husband, Jim), Guntersville, AL; grandchildren, Allison Grill (husband, Peyton) and Ian Namie.
Pallbearers will be Ian Namie, John Sims, Paul A. “Pick” Rowe, David Sims, Tommy Boger and Logan Blankenship.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Morgan Farmers Cooperative Board.
