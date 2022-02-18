PACE, FLORIDA — Bobby Franklin Terry, 87, left us for his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Born and raised in Lawrence County, Alabama. He was the son of the late Yateman Terry and Daisy Letson Terry and brother of the late Jane Terry and father of the late Gregg Terry. He graduated from Moulton High School in 1952. He then went onto have a 42-year career in research and development for Monsanto in Pensacola Florida.
He enjoyed watching westerns and Polka shows, listening to classical music, and watching the Auburn Tigers play football each season. His favorite places to visit were the mountains particularly the Smokey Mountains and return visits to North Alabama in the fall.
He will be deeply missed by his brother, Billy Joe Terry and daughter, Alisa Terry Fish and son-in-law, Jerry Fish and grandson, Garrett Fish and former wife, Doris Terry and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral will be held on Sunday, February 20th at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 5641 Hwy. 90 in Milton, Florida. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. and the funeral to proceed at 2 p.m.
