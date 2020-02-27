LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Bobby Franklin Chaney, 67, will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clint Coffey and Reverend Paul J. Allen, IV, officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Chaney died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 22, 1952, in Morgan County to Loyd Chaney and Mollie Inez Waddell Chaney. You can never imagine the man that our daddy was unless you had the opportunity to meet him! He was a patient, kind, encouraging, understanding, strong, tough, loving, accepting, forgiving man of God. We could paint a picture of the perfect dad and it would be him. He was employed as a Scheduler and Planner for Ascend Performance Materials, prior to his retirement in 2018. Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, Larry Chaney and a sister, Sheila Chaney.
Survivors include his wife, Delilah Bradley Chaney; two daughters, Amy Chaffee (Jon) and Leslie Britnell (Allan); one brother, Charlie Chaney; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Logan Tilley, Rusher Clemons, Kris Bramlett, Thomas Gipner, Jake Lawrence, Isaac Phillips and Brad Smith.
