DECATUR — Former Probate Judge, Bobby G. Day, passed away on January 25, 2021, at the age of 87.
Judge Day was a lifelong resident of Morgan County, and was the fifth of seven children of Winfrey and Dolly Luker Day, both deceased, from Valhermoso Springs. All of his siblings, whom he loved very much, preceded him in death.
Judge Day married Dorothy Maye Young on September 1, 1956. The Days were married 59 years at the time of Mrs. Day’s passing on September 5, 2015. Together they loved three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild: Donna Day Johnson (husband Larry, son Garrison, fiancee Sara), Denisa Day Novick (children Alex (Nathan, Judah), Celena, and Bryant), and Shawn Garrison Day (wife Lisa, children Savannah, Ella, and Sam).
Judge Day received his education within the Morgan County School System as he attended Florette Elementary, and Cotaco and Ryan High Schools. He also attended the Life Underwriters School of America, Anderson College (graduate), Alabama Law Institute, and Alabama School of Law (graduate).
Judge Day served honorably in the Korean War. He was in the military from 1951 - 1954, serving in the United States Navy, Fleet Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division, Hospital Corpsman. He served one year of combat and received an Honorable Discharge in 1954. He was a member of AmVets, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.
Judge Day worked for 14 years as an insurance agent for Liberty National Life Insurance Company before his election in 1976 as Probate Judge of Morgan County. Judge Day served the people of Morgan County in this capacity for 30 years, and he loved every minute of it.
Judge Day was a member and deacon of Sixteenth Avenue Baptist Church in Decatur. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ very much and served Him until his last breath.
Judge Day was also heavily involved in civic and community activities. He served as past Club Director of the Decatur Civitan Club. He coached Dixie Youth Baseball for 12 years. He also served as a former basketball and football coach at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur.
Judge Day served on several boards during his career: Mental Health Association, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, and Tennessee Valley Outreach for the Homeless.
Besides the veteran and civic organizations mentioned earlier, Judge Day was also a member for the Mental Health Association, the Morgan County Cattlemen’s Association, ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens), and the Morgan County Democratic Executive Committee.
Judge Day loved serving the people of Morgan County. He loved his Lord, his family, and his friends. Judge Day never met a stranger, and he loved to talk and swap stories with his friends. He loved all sports but was a huge follower of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Atlanta Braves. Besides sports, he loved to sing. He had a lovely bass voice, and was a former member of a southern gospel quartet. His favorite book of all time was his Bible which he kept at his side near his favorite recliner. He also kept a small New Testament in his shirt pocket wherever he went.
Pallbearers will be Alex Bishop, Nathan Bishop, Garrison Johnson, Sara Burchfield, Celena Novick, Bryant Novick, Savannah Day, Ella Day, and Samuel Day.
Though many will remember Judge Day for his role as a civic and community leader, his family will remember him always as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We were blessed to have him in our lives. We are comforted by our belief that we will see him again soon, and by the outpouring of love and support that we have received. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Sixteenth Avenue Baptist Church, Decatur Civitan Club, other charity of your choosing, local veterans group, or Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Hospice Family Care, 801 Clinton Avenue, East, Huntsville, AL 35801.
A private family graveside service was held for Judge Day, with Shelton Funeral Home directing. His family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date when family and friends can safely gather.
