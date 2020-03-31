HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Bobby Gann, 93, will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hartselle City Cemetery with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Gann passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 17, 1927, in Morgan County to George Westley Gann and Winnie Gertrude Byars Gann. He was a Baptist and retired from AT&T with 33 years of service. After retirement, he spent time helping others. He also loved fixing clocks and old telephone equipment. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty; his parents; identical twin brother, Billy Gann and sister, Sue Reeves Miles.
Survivors include his son, Jimmy Gann (Gale); his daughter, Janie G. Hart (John) and granddaughter, Carrie Ward.
The family extends special appreciation to Dr. Sarah Styers, Val and Terri for their loving care. Also, special thanks to Meals on Wheels, especially Jack Templeton and Dennis Booth. In addition, special gratitude goes out to Tim Waldrop for his friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Meals on Wheels program at 1909 Central Parkway SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
