CULLMAN — Funeral service for Bobby Glenn Staples, 80, will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Wheeler and Bro. Ed Phillips officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Staples died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born October 9, 1938, in Morgan County to Odis E. Staples and Ruth (Yates) Staples. He was retired from Computer Science Corporation (CSC), as their Director of Accounting. He was a member of Bethlehem West Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, Auburn Football and liked going to Jack’s and to Kentucky Fried Chicken to eat and fellowship. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Armstrong Staples and his parents.
Survivors include, sister-in-law, Judy Schultz (Benes); nephew, Phillip Hill (Rhonda); nieces, Vickie Shadden (Steve), Tammy Ray (Eugene), Tracy Powell (Steve), and Kristi Vincent (Joe); and a host of great- nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charles Quattlebaum, Author Ray Summerford, Larry Penn, Tyler Powell, Timmy Roberts, Cody Ray, Austin Ray ,and Tristen Vincent .
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Dunn, Jerry Cone, Tommy Johnson, Wade Tucker, and Travis Buckelew.
