DECATUR — Bobby Jack Rodgers died peacefully on September 12, 2020 in his home with his wife and children at his side. He often quoted 1 Corinthians 2:9 “no eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” He is experiencing the joy of Heaven that he pondered with great faithfulness while on earth.
Bob was born in Hartselle, Alabama on August 20, 1935 to William Robert Rodgers and Mary Lucretia Templeton Rodgers. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Othella Rodgers, Margaret Rodgers Dahlgren, Mary Frances Rodgers, and Joyce Rodgers DeVaney; and his brothers, William Esther “Buddy” Rodgers and Edward Merrill Rodgers. He graduated from Morgan County High School, now Hartselle High School, where he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball before graduating in 1954. He attended Livingston State College and then joined the U.S. Air Force. He married Mary Frances Shaw of Tanner, Alabama on June 29, 1963. He reminded his children often of his gratitude for her love and care of him for the 57 years they were married. In 1966, Bob opened Shaw & Rodgers convenience store near Calhoun College which he operated for 16 years. The Northern District of Alabama’s Bankruptcy Court appointed him a trustee and he operated R&W Enterprises in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a true Alabama fan and relished football Saturdays at which time the neighbors might hear him yell “Roll Tide!” Central Baptist Church was his church home and the place in which he served with zeal for 57 years. Though many people thought he was a preacher because of his frequent “sermons” and his ease and desire to witness to others, he did not preach but served the church as a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and a Visitation Leader for many decades. One of the highlights of his week was the Saturday Morning Prayer group which he attended faithfully for over 30 years. His habit of prayer was observed by his family until his last moments on this earth.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Amanda Rodgers Deter and husband, David George Deter of Birmingham, Alabama; son, Brad Shaw Rodgers of Newport, Rhode Island; grandchildren, Katie of Birmingham, Ben and Jack of Toronto, Ontario, and Manon and Shaw of Kingston, Rhode Island. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Rodgers Nicholson and family of Hartselle, Alabama.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery with Dr. Rob Jackson and Brother Brian Blass officiating. The family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 2801 Highway 31, Decatur, AL 35603.
