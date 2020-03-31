FALKVILLE — Bobby Joe Garrison, 77, died March 29, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Falkville City Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled. The guidelines set forth by the State of Alabama states, we are limited to 10 persons in a service at any given time. Please help us respect this guideline.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.