VINEMONT — Funeral service for Bobby Joe Hill, 29, will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Kinney officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born August 22, 1991, in West Virginia to Donald J. Hill, Sr. and Patty Ison. He was employed with Clayton Homes as a Supervisor. Bobby always had a smile on his face. He was a great Dad that was very protective of his family. He was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back. He was preceded in death by Landon Hill, Hailey Hill and Hannah Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Hill; father, Donald J. Hill, Sr.; mother, Patty Ison Zink; parents, Brenda Baker and Michael Baker; sons, Liam Hudgins and Eric Keenum; daughter, Cambri Keenum; brothers, Zane Baker, Cody Zink, Anthony Hill, Donald “D.J.” Hill, Jr. and Joe Hill; sisters, Tayler Baker, Danielle Spears and Myckaile Smith.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Hill, DJ Hill, Zane Baker, Jessie DeMosse, Cody Zink, Ryan Smith, Austin Orr and Zoei Hill.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Liam Hudgins and Carter Schrimsher.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.