ATHENS — Bobby Joe Johnson, 91 of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held later. Spry Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Johnson was born May 14, 1929 in Tennessee. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from TVA.
Survivors are daughters, Rosanne LeCroix of Florence and Donna (Dwight) Butcher of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Odell Johnson and Nellie Ross Johnson; brother, Jack Johnson; son-in-law, Jimmy LeCroix.
