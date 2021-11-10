PRICEVILLE — Bobby Joe Robinson, Sr. of Priceville, AL, went to be with the Lord running through the Pearly Gates on November 6, 2021 at 6:02 P.M. He died fighting the good fight. Bobby was born in Decatur, AL on March 7, 1949, and was the son of Bill and Nancy Robinson. Bobby was a graduate of Decatur High School class of 1967 and the owner and instructor of Silent Fury Karate Institute.
Bobby Joe was a friend, a mentor, loved family member, and a bit of a jokester who had an infectious laugh. Silent Fury Karate Institute was a premier dojo that trained over a thousand individuals and members were more than students but were treated like family. Bobby Joe even began one of the first training programs to aid police officers around the state for close contact control and apprehension. The Silent Fury Karate Institute was open from 1972 to 1987.
After losing his legs to diabetes, this was not a deterrent to stop Bobby Joe. He continued to chase grandchildren around the house that was always full of laughter. He was a loving provider and provided care to his special needs granddaughter. Bobby Joe was an avid deer hunter. Even without his legs, you could find him in a ground blind hunting with the aid of friends and family.
He is survived by his two sons, Jody Robinson (Michelle Robinson) and Allen Borden, and three daughters, Reagan Lindsey (Matthew Lindsey), Brandy Borden and Marilyn Tapscott (Eddie Tapscott); and nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many extended family members and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at Hartselle First Assembly of God in Hartselle, AL on November 20th at 11:00 A.M.
Contributions in memory of Bobby Joe in lieu of flowers, can be given to Hartselle First Assembly of God missions fund. This can be found on the HFA website or donated at the service.
