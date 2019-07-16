DECATUR — Bobby Joe White, 84, of Decatur, passed away on the morning of Thursday, July 11th. Bobby was born in Decatur, AL to the late Edward White Sr. and Lucille Yates White on February 22, 1935. Bobby was a graduate of Decatur High School, where he was on the football team. He was a respected business owner of Quality Printers for over 40 years. Mr. White also retired from Calhoun Community College in the printing department, serving for about 25 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward White Jr. and Ray White.
Mr. White is survived by his wife, Sharon White; children, Michael White (Montel), Cynthia Sanford (Leanne), Randall White, Kristina White, and Lana Powers; grandchildren, Jeffrey Quintavalle, Wesley White, Andrew White, Steven White, Daniel White, Katlyn Whisenant, and Jake Powers.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. White will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
