MOULTON — Funeral for Bobby Kilpatric, 71, of Moulton, will be Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Kilpatric, who died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his residence, was born July 10, 1949 to Cecil Albert Kilpatric and Hazel McWhorter Kilpatric.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lee Kilpatric, Cecil Kilpatric, Billy Kilpatric, Roger Kilpatric, and Donald Kilpatric.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Kilpatric; son, Tim (Kellie) Kilpatric, daughters, Pam Brown, Jackie Kilpatric; brothers, Robert Kilpatric, Ronald Kilpatric; and eight grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Coburn, Marlon Hutto, Delta Hutto, Mike Kilpatric, Jacob Gholston, and Deven Greene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.