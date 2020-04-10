DANVILLE — Due to the state mandates for COVID-19 at this time, the family is holding a private graveside funeral service and interment for Bobby L. Gillespie, 76, at Lebanon Cemetery, Speake with Brother Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Gillespie died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born November 30, 1943, in Lawrence County to Edward Lee Gillespie and Minnie Dale Woodard Gillespie. He was employed by Willo Products as a steel fabricator, prior to his retirement. Mr. Gillespie was a devout Christian and former deacon at Wear Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed spending his days on his farm and visiting with neighbors and family, and always looked forward to his morning and evening phone calls with his son. He especially loved his Sunday lunch dates with his grandchildren, Noah and Kira. He was a special man, a great role model, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much. Preceding him in death were his wife, Barbara Ann Brown Gillespie and his parents.
Survivors include one son, Christopher Gillespie (Karen); twin sister, Barbara Townsend; and two grandchildren, Noah and Kira Gillespie.
