SOMERVILLE — Bobby Lee Miller, 59, of Somerville, passed away on November 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeralhome chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rebecca Miller; daughter, Leigh Ann Haggenmaker (Darryl); granddaughter, Kensleigh Haggenmaker; stepdaughter, Nicole Smith and children; parents, Bobby Gene and Jane Francis Miller; sister, Rita Jean Phelps and niece Dana Jo Malone.
