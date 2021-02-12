ARAB — Bobby McLellen Doyle, 26 of Arab, AL, passed away on February 2, 2021. A graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, AL, with Chester Carlisle and Jim Harris officiating and Brother David Holmes to present the music.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Shirleah (Randy) Hensley of Moulton, AL; father, John Doyle of Arab, AL; grandmother, Shirley Doyle of Vicksburg, MS; two uncles, Wayne (Marcia) Doyle of Tuscaloosa, AL and Steve (Beth) Doyle of Trade, TN; three aunts, Kathy (Chester) Carlisle of Philadelphia, MS, Barbara (Mike) Beard of Vicksburg, MS and Susan (Mike) Pieklik of Marrietta, GA; niece, Lanna Maze of Cullman, AL and a host of cousins.
Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Doyle Renner and grandmother, Shirley Rose. Bobby was born November 10, 1994 and lived in Arab, AL. Bobby worked in production work since graduation from high school in 2013. He was a longtime church member of Central Park Baptist Church in Decatur, AL. Bobby loved to fly his drone, play video games and collect knives.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alabama Baptist Children’s Home of Morgan County.
