DECATUR — Bobby Neil Narmore, 69, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, December 24, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Narmore and Flo Narmore.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Narmore; granddaughters, Lilliana Kaye Ogle and Bailee Nichole Narmore; sister, Kay Perkins; brother, Buddy Narmore (Virgie); nephews, Clint Narmore, Anthony Narmore and Butch Perkins; nieces, Debbie Narmore, Penny Narmore, Christy Perkins and Karen Perkins.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Narmore family.
