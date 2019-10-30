DANVILLE — The funeral service for retired Army SP5 E5 Bobby Oneal Wiley, 84 of Danville, Alabama will be Friday, November 1, 2019. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until noon at Enon Baptist, Danville, with the funeral immediately following. The Reverends Steve Ledbetter and Lyndon Wiley will be officiating, and Elliott-Brown Funeral Home will provide servicing. Burial will be immediately afterwards at the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donald Talley, Logan Talley, Hunter Talley, Cpl. Austin Talley, USMC, Hoyt McCaghren, and Harold Crow.
Bob was born on July 17, 1935 and was one of seven sons born to John Wiley and Lucille Byars Wiley. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John Byars “J.B.” Wiley, Oren Keith Wiley, James Everet “Red” Wiley, and Maxal Dee “Max” Wiley; and also his father-in-law, John Wilbur Jackson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Wanda Jean Jackson Wiley. They dated three years prior, so this sweet union lasted 67 years total. It brought forth a daughter, Vanessa Leigh Wiley Talley (Donald), and a son, Bobby Johns Wiley (Diane Duke Wiley).
Bob leaves behind three grandsons, Jonathan Logan Talley, Hunter Ray Talley (Shalesha), and Cpl. Austin Lee Talley, USMC (Alexis, Cpl., USMC) of Jacksonville, NC, and four great-grandchildren, Cooper Logan Talley, Raelee Ellen Talley, Ryker Lee Talley, and Ronan O’neal Talley. He also leaves behind two brothers Billy Lyndon Wiley (Earlene) of Milton, FL and Michael Wayne “Butch” Wiley of Danville, and lastly his mother-in-law, Winnie Madeline Sullivan Jackson.
In addition there are a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends who will mourn his passing.
Bob peacefully passed away at home on Monday, October 28, 2019.
His early years were spent in the Speake community where he enjoyed working on the family farm and all manner of sports, especially basketball. He graduated from Speake High School in 1953. During these years, he met and married the love of his life Jean. After marriage, they initially lived with her parents, who among many things always entertained visiting preachers, by having them and the pastor over for meals during revivals. At that time he did not attend church regularly and even joked he would “get his gun and head for the woods”. After a few months, though, he began going to church more faithfully. (God was working on his heart!) Fortunately the pastor at that time, Bro. C. G. Reding built a good relationship with him which caused him to want to go to church more than just routinely. One Sunday morning, Bob went forward and accepted Christ as his Savior. As an outward sign of his salvation, he wanted to be baptized, and later was, on September 4, 1955 in the “old baptizing hole” which was Flint Creek located directly behind the church, Enon Baptist. What glorious days those turned out to be!
He was later ordained as a deacon there in April of 1962. He served as a Junior Sunday School Teacher, a choir director for many years, an R.A. leader, and also a ball coach for many years winning several trophies with this group of young boys. He served on several committees in the church, and also outside the church. He was very active in the community.
Bob also served in the military, in his younger days. But initially he joined right out of high school and obtained the rank of SP5 E5 in the Army and served for three years from May 1955 to May 1958 before he retired. He then started working. His first job took him to Chicago, Illinois, and then Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He returned back to Moulton, Alabama in 1961 to work at Worthington Fedders Climatrol for 17 ½ years.
He began to work in Decatur, Alabama at Lurleen B. Wallace Center and North Alabama Regional Hospital. He had a loving and caring heart for those patients at both facilities. He ended his career in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as courthouse security for the courtrooms of Judge Mark Craig and Judge Angela Terry. This was a job he truly loved—that of meeting and helping people. He was a people person. After illness confined him to his bed, many times he would wake up and tell his wife “Jean, I’ve got to hurry and get ready for work or I’ll be late.”
Bob’s desire in his later years was to get to go back to church at Enon and see their new building. You can rest assured Mr. Bob Wiley was well known and especially well loved in the community he served. To know him was to love him. He loved to joke around and tell stories and reminisce over old days. You never left him without laughing and smiling. He had such a fun temperament. There were many occasions in his life that would not only bring the laughter, but he also had a tender side especially for his family. He wanted to live right and set a good example for his children and grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by anyone who knew him, but especially by his close friends and loved ones who will have a noticeable void in their lives due to the loss of his presence.
His family would like to thank so many over the last year who have been very faithful with prayers, thoughts, phone calls, visits, and food. They would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their loving care given to Bob. It has been so greatly appreciated. Any memorials may be addressed to Hospice of The Valley, Enon Baptist Church Building Fund, The American Cancer Society, The Parkinson’s Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association.
