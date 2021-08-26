MOULTON
Bobby Parker, 84, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. today, August 26, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Dr. Tommy Whitlow, Rev. Neil Carter, and Rev. Randy Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Dr. Jerry Armor conducting the graveside. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on February 4, 1937 to the late Andrew and Myrlene Hood Parker, Bobby enjoyed manicuring his lawn, but especially spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from Solutia (formerly Monsanto) after 36 years.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Gwen Allen Parker; son, Jay Martin (Yina); daughters, Shellie Burkett (Michael) and Bobby Ann Robinson; grandchildren, Dr. Ryne Black (Briley), Sarah Wallace (Jake), Samantha Horne (Evan), Jamie May (Matthew), Adam Martin, and Ragan Burkett; great grandchildren, Sawyer and Laiken Wallace, and Will and Olivia Black; brother, Billy Parker (Elree); and several nieces, nephews and other family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hollis Parker (Shelby).
Pallbearers will be Dr. Ryne Black, Adam Martin, Jake Wallace, Evan Horne, Matthew May, Brad Hamilton, Michael Parker, Derek Armstrong, and Michael Jeffreys. Honorary pallbearers are Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Adult Men II, and the Lawrence County High School Cross Country Team.
The family extends special thanks to doctors, nurses, and staff of Cullman Regional Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled, 1807 Beech Avenue SE, Cullman, AL 35055.
