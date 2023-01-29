HARTSELLE — A “Come and Go” Celebration for Bobby R. Palmer, 81, will be held at the Palmer Farm (23 Palmer Loop, PVT Dr. Hartselle, AL) on February 4th from 1 to 4 pm. There will be a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. with full Air Force Honors.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for Jan. 29
- Lore of the ring: 1967 Samford class ring lost in recycling returned to Southeast Decatur resident
- Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair
- Rebound from pandemic continues for Meals on Wheels
- Staffing shortage limits Morgan program for at-risk youths; officials scrambling to help
- Tide gets taste of soon-to-be SEC foe
- Slow start haunts Auburn in 2nd straight loss
- Chatterbox: Hartselle names Educator Hall of Fame members
Most Read
Articles
- Police: Indian Hills Road woman stopped burglar at gunpoint
- Lisa King
- UPDATE: Police say City Hall bomb threat 'not credible'
- Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to invalidate hiring of new Hartselle superintendent
- Auto dealer's $5 million expansion underway in Decatur
- Lacey's Spring man allegedly entered neighbor's house, abused sleeping woman
- Neighbors concerned about impact of planned residential developments
- Joseph Lee Blaxton
- Reward offered in Lawrence homicide that companions said was suicide
- Debris piles an eyesore, but officials say cleanup coming
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)
- Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)
- Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)
- Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)
- Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)
- 2023 outlook: Construction, roads and more growth ahead for Decatur, other local cities (1)
- Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)
- Robert Williams (1)
- Local applicant likes chances of getting medical marijuana license (1)
- With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Red Sage contract renewed as city changes PR management plans (1)
- Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)
- Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)
- Editorial: No local news means no candidate scrutiny (1)
- Larry Bibb (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.