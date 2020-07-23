MOULTON — Bobby Ray Smith died peacefully at home on July 22nd of complications from stroke and vascular dementia. Bobby was born in Lawrence County, Alabama, on January 26, 1941, to Clurbie and Ila Roberts Smith. He was a 1959 graduate of Lawrence County High School and attended Florence State College, now UNA.
He was a draftsman by trade and a farmer at heart. He loved working on his land and raising cattle. He was happiest on his old tractor. He was a member of Moulton Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and deacon for 50 years. He established and led the ramp building ministry.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Rayford, Robert, and Billy; and one sister, Wanda Cardella. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Bass Smith; daughters, Terri (Allen) Womack and Jennifer (Brian) Thorne. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jessica, Becca, Rachel, Alex, Vannah, Robert, Bre, Sam and Syd; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Lilo, Rosie and soon-to-be Marcy. He is also survived by one brother, JC Smith, and one sister, Shirley Hill, and siblings-in-love, Bruce and Donna Stults, James and Beth Lewis, and Steve and Jacque Flory. He was also loved by five nieces, Cindy, Lisa, Amanda, Sarah, Katie, Mattie; and four nephews, Joey, Randy, Casey, and Chris.
On February 23, 2020, Bobby was honored as a lifetime deacon in a wonderful service of caring and sharing at Moulton Baptist Church attended by family and friends. We consider this his celebration-of-life service. In light of the current health crisis, there will be no public visitation or service. A private graveside service will be held for the family with Dr Jesse Reeder officiating and Elliott’s Brown-Service directing. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Moulton Baptist Church local mission’s fund.
We want to thank Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice for their loving care. Thanks, also to family and friends for your ministry to us over the past year. We love you all.
