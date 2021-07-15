FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Bobby Robinson, 65, will be Friday, July 16, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Nappier and Rev. Ryan Wilbanks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021 from 12:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Robinson passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1956, in New York to William F. Robinson and Katherine Monzell Cowan Robinson. He was the owner and worked as a backhoe operator for Robinson Backhoe Service, prior to his retirement.
He and his wife, Glenda, were married for 47 years. He enjoyed dirt track racing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his children and was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sue Johnson and a brother, Stevie Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Fortner Robinson; sons, Bobby Joe Robinson (Sonya), Johnny Robinson (Nikki), Jeff Hemming (Cindy); daughter, Melinda Robinson Bennett (Chad); brother, Billy Robinson (Catherine); sister, Joan Cocke; sister-in-law, Sandra Fortner Lacy; five grandchildren, Kaden, Amberly, Brodie and Derek Bennett and Megan Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Robinson, Johnny Robinson, Chad Bennett,Travis Lacy, Brian Robinson, Michael Robinson and Ricky Barbee.
