DECATUR — Bobby Strane, of Decatur, passed away on May 9, 2022. His visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 10 AM-12 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Robert Strane officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Emma F. Strane; children, Robin Woods, Robert Strane, Paige Clark, Jessica Borden, and their spouses, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Lou Hall, Helen Strane Wimberley and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, L.A. Strane; mother, Margie Farmer Strane; and brother, Larry Strane.
Bobby was loving, caring, strong, selfless and loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his family, Waffle House, BoJangles, and drag racing community friends. He is living his best life in heaven because he gave his life to the Lord, August 23, 2000. The family would like to thank CCI of Decatur for their loving support, treatment, and care in his final days.
In lieu of gifts please donate blood at your local blood bank in his honor.
