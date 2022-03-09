DECATUR — Bobby Thaniel Posey of Decatur, a loving husband and father, age 72, died on March 5, 2022 peacefully at Decatur Morgan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born on July 5, 1949 to Howard and Geneva Brooks Posey.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Posey; daughter, Tammy Bryson (spouse Mitch); grandsons, Seth and Jeremiah; his son, David Posey (spouse Mary Lauren); grandsons, Wyatt and Logan Heatherly; stepdaughter, Bridget Johns (spouse Scottie); stepgranddaughter, Hailey; stepgrandsons, Shawn and Hunter Croxell; brother, Daniel Posey (spouse Doris); nephew, Devin Posey; nieces, Kim (spouse David Kelso), Mendy (spouse David Burks), Geveva Posey, Sarah Alice. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Posey and mother, Geneva Brooks Posey; brother, Floyd Posey. His family will always remember him as a loving, kind, sympathetic and humorous person.
Bobby was a U.S. Army veteran and loved his country and God. He spent his career as a commercial truck driver. Supplying people’s needs around the country and making friends everywhere he went.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 4-5 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow with Pastor Donnie McDonald officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.