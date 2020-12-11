TRINITY
Bobby Wayne Bates, 83, of Trinity, passed away on December 9, 2020. A private graveside will be held with O.D. Bowling officiating. Bobby was born September 24, 1937 in Lawrence County to James Roland Bates and Mildred Stover Bates. He retired from Fruehauf after 35-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister and one great-grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Bates; son, Wayne Bates and wife, Lisa of Trinity; daughters, Sherry Chamberlain and husband, Steve of Moulton; Sheila Biggs and husband, Joey of North Carolina; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
