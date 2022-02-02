EVA — Funeral service for Bobby Wayne Collins, Sr., 70, will be Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Wray and Bro. Dennis Latham officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins died on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 22, 1951, in Morgan County to Bud Collins and Mildred Louise Bost Collins. He was the Owner/Operator of Bobby Collins Logging, LLC and was a member of the Forest Hill Baptist Church. He loved his family; his wife of 48 years, his children and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed spending time at the lake and enjoyed his music.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Collins; son, Bo Collins (Valerie); daughters, Shannon Weissend (Ricky) and Brandy Miller (Don); sisters, Phyliss Keel and Susan Whitehead; grandchildren, Kolton Oden, Branch Miller, Raegan Weissend, Case Weissend, Brody Collins and Jaylen Collins.
Pallbearers will be Dale Blackwood, Brody Collins, Don Miller, Kolton Oden, Gonzalo Ramirez and Ricky Weissend.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Branch Miller and Case Weissend.
His family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Cadence Dickerson and Hospice Family Care.
