TRINITY — Funeral service for Bobby Wayne Cottingham, age 68, of Trinity, will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jamin Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Cottingham, who died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Moulton, was born April 21, 1951, in Decatur to Phillip Cottingham and Anna Owens Cottingham. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Cottingham was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and was employed by International Paper.
He is survived by three sons, Jason Cottingham, Jamin Cottingham (Stephanie), and Scott Cottingham (Kristel), all of Trinity; sister, Debra Bradley (Mike) of Amherst, VA; seven grandchildren; and his special friends, Mac and Debbie McMurtrie of Trinity.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.
