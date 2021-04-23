DECATUR — Funeral service for Bobby White, age 75, of Decatur, will be Sunday, April 25, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rob Hatfield officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Shelton Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. White, who died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 19, 1946, in Port St. Joe, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Katherine Mercer Hendon, and two sisters, Lorene Strange, and Donna Henderson. Mr. White was a graduate of Meek High School’s class of 1964, and married the love of his life, Wanda Andrews, on June 3, 1966. He was retired from Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 377, a member of Central Baptist Church for 42 years, a member of Rising Sun Masonic Lodge No. 29 for 52 years, a member of the Men of Faith Sunday School Class, and a member of the Tuesday Morning Retired Men’s Coffee Group.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Andrews White of Decatur; one son, Brian M. White (Amy) of Decatur; three brothers, Jimmy Vann (Susie) of Jasper, Barry White (Sharon) of Sarasota, FL, and David Hendon (Joanne) of Curry; two sisters, Patricia Ledford and Betty Sue Williams (Alan), both of Arley; and one grandson, Sanders White (Alex) of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be his grandson and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the Tuesday Morning Retired Men’s Coffee Group, and the Men of Faith Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church.
