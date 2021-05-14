SOMERVILLE — A Memorial Visitation for Bobby Y. Moore, 79, will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a later date in the Hough Cemetery.
Mr. Moore died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at River City Center. He was born December 17, 1941, in Morgan County to Freeman Yearwood Moore and Pearlie Lee Hornbuckle Moore. He was a self-employed truck driver, now retired, who loved his family. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Billy Wayne Moore, Carl Whisenant, Burlon Dillard Moore; and sisters, Hilda Lenox, Nancy Johnston, Hattie Lee McComb and Maggie Lou Moore.
Survivors include son, Mike Moore, Decatur, AL; daughter, Debbie Goodner, Valhermoso Springs, AL; brother, Jerry Moore; sisters, Linda Faye Elliot, Iris Fowler and Peggy Ann Thompson; grandchildren, Raven Thrasher (Ben), Chase Moore (Shelley), Lindsey St. John (Wesley); and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Moore and Raylea Moore.
