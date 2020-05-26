HARTSELLE — A graveside service for Bonnie Elaine Beck, 77 of Hartselle, will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Nelson Hollow Cemetery with Melvin Mears and Matt Nail officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Beck was born August 25, 1942 in Morgan County, Alabama to Myrtle James Hann and Alvin B. Hann. She passed away May 24, 2020 at her residence. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Beck; daughter, Linda Chambers; and her brothers, Wayne Hann and Donald Hann.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Williams of Indiana, Dewey Wayne Beck of Hartselle, AL, Danny Ray Beck(Kerri) of Danville, AL, Darrell “Pewee” Beck of Hartselle, AL, and Lee Chastain of Arley, AL; daughter, Maudie Hudson(Randy) of Hayden, AL; brother, Rodger Hann of Fyffe, AL; sisters, Carolyn Givens of Oneonta, AL and Pam Hann of Decatur, AL; 13 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Carpenter, Scott Chastain, Shannon Chastain, Albert Beck, Walker Beck, Andrew Beck, Patrick Beck, and Nathan Losey.
