HARTSELLE
Bonnie Faye Greene Hayes, 85, of Hartselle, died on September 2, 2020 at NHC HealthCare, Moulton. She was born March 23, 1935 in Shelby County to Grover and Mildred Greene. She was a graduate of Montevallo High School and St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in Birmingham, AL.
Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rev. William Robert Hayes. Together they proclaimed the gospel of Jesus Christ, serving as pastor and wife to eight churches in Georgia and Alabama and interim to two churches in Alabama. They also served in several mission capacities including Seaman’s House in Savannah, GA, bookbinding in Mobile, AL, native church summer pastorate in Ekwok, Alaska and various mission in Superstition Mountains foothills and Tonto village, both in Arizona.
Mrs. Hayes was a registered nurse working in various settings. She retired after 18 years as Nursing Supervisor for Physical, Mental, Environmental and Dental Health for the District Health Department in Douglassville, GA. In later years, she enjoyed working in her yard and traveling. She was a member of East Highland Baptist Church in Hartselle, AL participating in Sunday School, The Happy Highlanders and Food, Fun, and Fellowship senior groups.
Mrs. Hayes was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Greene and a sister, Edna Marzoni. She is survived by three sons, Robert Earl Hayes (Ruth), Tucson, AZ; William Randall Hayes (Sue), Hartselle, AL; David Bryan Hayes (Sally), Powder Springs, GA; seven grandchildren, Rosemary Gray, North Dallas, GA; Marianne Campbell, Hartselle, AL; Amy Hayes, Atlanta, GA; Erin Hayes, Hartselle, AL; Luke Hayes, Tucson, AZ; and Patrick Hayes and Nicole Brown, Tempe, AZ; three great-grandchildren, Addison Campbell, Caden Campbell and Bonnie Gray.
There will be a graveside service at Ryan Baptist Church in Montevallo, AL at a later date. Memorials may be made to East Highland Baptist Church Building Fund or to Gideons International.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
