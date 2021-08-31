DECATUR — Bonnie Johnson Glenn of Decatur, Al passed away on August 30, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church in Trinity, Al. with Brother Jamin Grubbs and Brother Steve Caudle officiating.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Howard Glenn; daughter, Stacy Patterson (Daryl); son, Jared Kent; daughter, Amy Houk (Jeff); daughter, Kristi Coleman (Matt); her grandchildren, Meggie Owen-Patterson, Karli Patterson, Owen Houk, Carter Farris, Ryan Houk, and Kaylee Crenshaw. Also, survived by her sisters, Myra Aldridge (Gary), Trish Alexander; brother, Byron Johnson; and a family of special friends, Laura (Shane) Stevenson and Callie and Beau Stevenson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Johnson and Betty Sandlin Shelton.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Trinity Baptist Church.
