HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Bonnie Ruth Tolbert Burks, 81, will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Peck Funeral Home with Bro. Clayton Speed and Bro. Earl Jacobs officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Burks died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1939, in Cullman County to J.H. and Marie Tolbert. She is survived by her husband, Frank Burks; daughter, Wanna Fay Reeder (Paul C.); grandson, Robert Daniel Dobbs; sister, Betty Lollar; sisters-in-law, Mavis Hale and Christene Tolbert and nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of West Point High School in Cullman and of Calhoun College. She married Frank Burks in 1957 and they had their daughter, Wanna Fay in 1958. Bonnie became a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartselle in 1968. She taught Sunday School and GA’s and served on the Hospitality Committee. She worked as a Medical Receptionist for almost 30 years, before retiring.
Her love of antiques made it possible for her to open her own antique shop, “The Dowry Chest.” She loved the store and her customers were family. She loved her life, her family, her extended family, friends and her church.
Mrs. Burks was talented as a cook, painter, and quilter, she was a creative and talented lady. She always had a BIG smile and loved to laugh and never threw anything away.
Our family wishes many thanks to the members of the Hospice that became family during the last few months. A “Special Thanks” to Lucy Lancaster and Rebecca Crumbley and Angela and Hospice Chaplain Tim who all laughed and cried with us. Also,”Thanks” go to Jennifer Lindsey for her Special Care.
In lieu of flowers: please make donations to Kindred Hospice of Cullman @ 1015 1st Avenue SW, Suite B, Cullman, AL 35055
Pallbearers will be Daniel Dobbs, Cart Reeder. Wayne Long, Lewis Bradford, Clif Knight and Jim Hughes.
